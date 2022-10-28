Viral: Man Applies Urine To Hair, Wipes Face With Same Hands

Everyone loves spending some me-time once in a while. Some may love to dance their hearts out in their room while others might enjoy singing when they’re alone. But, when we are in public, we are expected to behave in a socially acceptable way. However, we often come across videos of people engaging in inappropriate behaviour and indulging in bizarre activities in public on social media. And, one such video has recently left Twitterati disgusted.

Warning! Only people who have a strong stomach are advised to watch this video. Shared on Twitter yesterday (October 27), the viral video shows a man urinating on a subway pavement. However, much to the horror of the onlookers, he is seen taking the urine in his hand and applying it to his hair.

Nonchalantly, he then uses the same urine-laden hand to wipe his face. The man seems to be unbothered by the passers-by on the sidewalk and vehicles on the road, as he continues to repeat the repulsive act in public.

“Natural hair restorer" read the hilarious caption of the tweet.

Social media users, who dared to watch the stomach-churning video, could not believe their eyes. They expressed their shock in the comments of the tweet. “What did I just watch?" asked one user. Another joked that the man was trying to grow back his hair. “Could be trying to grow it back," he wrote. “Face wash as well," noted a third.

So far, the icky video has amassed over 200k views and more than 3k likes on Twitter.

What was your first reaction to this viral video?

