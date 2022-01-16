Viral Photo: Brazilian Man Carried Father on Back for 6 Hours to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

A photo of an indigenous man from the Brazilian Amazon carrying father on his back to take a Covid-19 jab has brought forth the complicated logistics of vaccination. According to BBC, the photo of the father-son duo was taken by a doctor named Erik Jennings Simões. The photo features 24-year-old Tawy who is carrying his 67-year-old father Wahu. Official data says that 853 indigenous people have died due to Covid-19. The BBC report says that Tawy and Wahu belong to the Zo’é indigenous community, which is a group of 325 members. The doctor who took the photo says that Wahu’s eyesight is poor and he walks with difficulty due to chronic urinary problems. Tawy carried his father on his back for five to six hours.

According to reports, Brazil has been hit hard by the pandemic. The picture of the father-son duo was taken in January 2021, at the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Brazil. Though the picture was taken last year, but it has been shared on Instagram on January 1 of this year to send a “positive message at the beginning of the new year."

In a BBC Interview, Dr Simões said that indigenous people were considered to be the main priority for taking the vaccination dose. For this, the health team has set up huts in the forest and vaccination schedules are announced through radio, “We’ve adopted practices that respect and take into account the culture and knowledge of the Zo’é people," he added.

The sad part of the story is the old man Wahu passed away in September last year. As per Indian Express, his son has taken all the vaccine doses.

