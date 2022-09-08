Viral Photo of Fan Bowing to Virat Kohli on 71st Century Proves Why Indian Cricketer is GOAT

Virat Kohli is in a league of his own. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that even when Kohli brought up his first international century after a long wait of over 2 years, fans, far and wide, celebrated the moment along with the Indian cricketer. The cricketer, fittingly enough, credited the long-awaited century to his family.

“I am standing here because of one person – my wife Anushka. She has stood by me all this while. This one is for Anushka and our daughter Vamika," Kohli, who scored his last ton in 2019, said.

Kohli managed to score an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls, an innings that was laced with six sixes and 12 boundaries.

“It [the century] was worth a 1000 words, I am blessed and grateful right now – the last 2 and half years have taught me a lot – this November I will turn 34 so the celebrations are of the past. This celebrations there were lot of thing put into perspective Actually. I was shocked[with the 100] because this is format I least expected to get a 100," Kohli told host broadcaster.

He started off with a bang and continued to score the runs even in the middle overs when Rishabh Pant was struggling in the middle overs. In the end, he hit a six and reached the triple-figure mark, and burt into laughter.

