Viral Photo of Hand Without Fingernails Leaves Internet in Disbelief

A Reddit user brought attention to a photograph showing a rare medical condition. The image that has now gone viral features hand of a person dealing with the unusual condition, Anonychia Congenita. A person’s fingernails and toenails are both impacted by the condition. It typically causes people to be born with no nails on their fingers or toes. They have to nails as the condition prevents the nails from growing at any stage. “People born with Anonychia do not have fingernails and cannot grow them," read the caption posted with the photo.

Anonychia, or the lack of nails, is an extremely uncommon congenital condition, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) of the United States National Library of Medicine. It might appear as a solitary ailment or as a part of a syndrome. There have been reports of both partial and whole nonsyndromic anonychia. Simple anonychia, which is extremely unusual, is the absence of nails from birth without any other serious congenital anomalies present.

It’s not really an overstatement to say that after seeing the picture, Reddit users were surprised. A few people also began theorising as to what an anonychia-affected person could find challenging in their day-to-day activities.

One user commented, “I’d worry more about knife damage. My nails have stopped a lot of knives that slipped while I cut veggies." “If you drop a quarter, you just leave it I guess…" another comment read.

“If a regular person cannot separate two Lego pieces, imagine the hell it is for these people," a third user wrote. Another user commented, “You don’t really think about how useful fingernails are until you don’t have them."

Internet users’ reactions to the viral image pointed out that the individual suffering from the ailment would not need to maintain their nails. There is currently no recognised or effective treatment for the illness. The only way for these individuals to have anything close to nails is using artificial nails.

