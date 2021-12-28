Viral Sherwani Ad Featuring 'Missing Majnu' is an Advertisement Win

In recent years, advertisements have emerged as one of the best forms of mass communication. They not only promote the brand or the product but also arouses the curiosity of both new and existing customers. Ads can be tricky too at times they might hurt the religious feelings of a particular group while it can also make a politically correct claim. But this does not restrict the curators from experimenting. Though big brands like CRED, Tanishq, and Dairy Milkare hailed for their remarkable ads, small brands are no less. And one fine example is this witty newspaper ad by a sherwani seller in Kolkata, which was shared on Reddit.

The ad is unlike any other sherwani ad the netizens have come across. It is more of a MISSING person plea that we are used to seeing in newspapers, every second day. The advertisement by the sherwani brand ‘Sultan’ featured the photo of a young man wearing a sherwani along with a world ‘MISSING’ printed in capital letters right above the photo. At first glance, it does look like a real plea, but on reading the message below the photo, you get to know that it’s nothing but an ad copy.

The message starts with a description of a 24-year-old man, Majnu. “Please come back home. Everyone is very upset," it further reads. The message states that the family has accepted Majnu’s demands of marrying ‘Laila’ and wearing a sherwani from SULTAN-The King of Sherwani on the special day. The advertisement has now gone viral on the internet.

The ad copy emphasis that the family shall go to the brand’s outlet in New Market as it has a parking facility.It also mentions that the entire family and his close friends will get kurtas from the brand for the reception day.

At the bottom of this hilarious missing plea, the address of the outlet is also given along with a phone number and the brand’s Facebook handle. This is not the first time the Kolkata-based brand has released an ad in the form of a missing plea. A few years ago also, the band had released an ad featuring another missing ‘Majnu’ with the exact same copy.

