Viral Video: 60-Year-Old Man Emerges Winner in Long Distance Race

Gone are the days, when elderly persons used to sit idle. These days several videos are emerging on social media that show the motivation and enthusiasm of senior citizens to prove their agility. Recently, a similar video is going viral on the internet in which a 60-year-old man is seen emerging winner in a race, leaving behind the youth half of his age.

The video has been uploaded by Balaji ground Unchagaon channel on YouTube. The video has gone viral and it has already garnered close to one crore views.

In the video, among hundreds of participants in a race an old-man, in a blue shorts and t-shirt, is seen reaching the finishing line first. He beats all the competitors and wins the race. Many users are appreciating the courage and determination of the 60-year-old man.

A viewer commented, “One needs just confidence and determination to do anything. Age doesn’t matter." Other subscribers commented he could be a retired army personnel. A user wrote “Grandfather might be in the army. He has aquired agility.’’

There are other users, who are comparing the present generation with the generation of 60-year-old men. A netizen wrote, “Today’s generation does not have this type of agility which we all had once."

Not only this, but recently many other videos have emerged showing the success of senior citizens in the fields of education, sports and others.

