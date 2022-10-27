Viral Video: Crab Rips Off Own Claw. Internet Says It's Normal

The sharp and strong grip of a crab’s claws can be quite painful, and anyone who has been pinched by one can confirm the same. But, have you ever seen a crab chopping off its own claws? A video of a crab ripping off its arm has recently gone viral on Twitter.

The clip opens with a crab walking ashore. Moments later, it stops and, after a short struggle, cuts off its claw with the help of the other claw. “Crab rips off its own arm," read the caption of the 14-second clip. So far, the viral video of the crab has amassed over 3.1 million views on the micro-blogging platform.

In the comments section of the video, a lot of users expressed being well aware of the fact that crabs can regenerate limbs. One of them commented, “They can regenerate limbs, it looks like it was damaged already, pretty amazing honestly." Another wrote, “the limbs will grow back eventually, the jaw that crab pulled off was damaged." “Makes sense. It was injured so he tore it off so that a new one could grow," a third user remarked.

One of the users also revealed that the snippet of the crab was a small part of a YouTube video. “The crab’s claw was injured by a bird attack. The crab removed its injured claw so it could get away faster. Yes…it’ll grow back," tweeted the user, along with sharing the link to the YouTube video.

Videos of animals, as well as their antics, are quite popular on social media. Not so long ago, another video of a crab seemingly smoking a cigarette had left Twitterati amazed. The video first surfaced online in 2020. “Another thing to see in 2020 is A Crab Smoke Cigarette, Source:- what’s up… Tip :- cigarette smoking is injurious to health," read the tweet.

The 35-second clip showed a crab holding a cigarette between its claws. As the individual recording the video goes closer to it, the crab tries to walk away from the camera, continuing to firmly hold the cigarette.

