Viral Video: Incredible Coordination Among Cabbage Sellers Leaves Netizens Stunned

Team work can do wonders and if you don’t agree, a look at this viral video might change your mind. A video, showcasing the remarkable coordination with which four cabbage sellers handle a multi-step process so efficiently, has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are impressed as well as stumped with the level of perfection with which each one is doing the task. Due to their perfect combination and sync, you won’t believe cabbages are picked, cut and packed within seconds without break of the cycle.

In the video, a person is seen sitting on a pile of these vegetables as he throws the cabbages to another man, who is chopping it and almost simultaneously tossing the chopped vegetable to a third one, who’s packing them into a bag, which is held by a fourth man. All the four men are working simultaneously even without allowing a single cabbage to fall.

Watch viral video:

Shared on May 16, the clip has amassed over 1 million views and tons of reactions from the netizens. Posting the clip, a user wrote, “This is why India doesn’t need robotic automation."

The viral video has also started a debate about livelihood, human capital and machines replacing manual labour.

“One machine with 4 axis of motion can replace 3 of these 4 guys. Should we use automation to reduce processing cost and give consumers a cheaper product, or live with low efficiency and provide all 4 a means of living?" a user tweeted.

Another highlighted the importance of “macroeconomics." He wrote, “In a country where the human capital is high, the biggest challenge is to get them engaged so as to earn and live, otherwise they would take to robbery and drugs. In such a country automation needs to be moderated."

“But there is a difference, can these people work 24hrs?" a third asked.

Well, there is no dearth of such videos wherein humans are seen delivering their tasks, just like some robotic machines.

What do you think about the video?

