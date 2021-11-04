Watch: Little Girl Insists on Temperature Check, Netizens Applaud Her 'Sense of Duty'

Even as we are into the second year of battling the pandemic, Covid-responsible behaviour has to be kept up at all times. Masking up, using hands sanitisers and regular temperature checks need to be kept up at all times. But in many instances we often see people flouting Covid-19 norms but one little girl seems to be setting the perfect example for others to follow. A video has gone viral where a little girl, with her stuffed toy in tow, is seen walking to a guard and asking to measure her body temperature.

The man looks at her with a smile and goes on to check her temperature along with that of her toy. Once done on both wrists, she seems satisfied and walks off. Check out the adorable video here:

The user who shared the video also tagged industrialist Harsh Goenka in the video. Social media users reacted to the little one’s sense of responsibility. Although Mr Goenka is yet to react to the video, we are sure he will definitely appreciate the kid’s sense of good civic behaviour.

Although there’s no confirmation on where the video is originally from, the child’s act of responsibility is enough to teach everyone the merits of Covid-appropriate habits.

Even as countries are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccines to children, responsible parents are undertaking a lot of efforts to ensure their kids’ safety. A recent incident went viral where a UK resident who gave birth to a baby boy prepared a rulebook for all the guests visiting her child. The rules will apply to the relatives and the friends of her family. Lola Jiminez shared the list of rules on her Instagram account and mentioned that everyone needed to follow them to meet her child. She has even appealed to other new parents to set limits to ensure the safety of their children.

Even as Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got emergency approval from the WHO, the agency’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that this will help speed up Covaxin Approval for children.

