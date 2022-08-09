Viral Video: Man Rides His Bike in Reverse, Falls Into a Giant Pit

Internet is filled with recorded footage of road mishaps. Although many of them are spine-chilling and not for the faint-hearted, some are more hilarious in nature. These are the ones where there are no grave injuries involved and mostly showcase the ignorance of the driver landing them in a pitiable soup. One such video is doing the rounds on the internet and it is as hilarious as it can get, more so with an amusing caption.

The Twitter handle known as Why Men Live Less often shares funny videos, mostly related to men doing dangerously ignorant things, justifying the name of the Twitter handle. The account has recently shared a video of a biker hilariously reversing a bike right into a giant and apparently deep pothole on the road. At the beginning of the short video, the man is seen with a helmet and biking gear on, mounted on his bike right outside what appears to be a small shop, a few metres away from the highway.

Advertisement

The biker then begins to move the bike backwards using his legs but fails to notice a huge pit right behind him. He invariably steers his bike right into the pit and is seen falling into it and completely vanishing. The pit that is visibly deep enough makes the entire bike along with the biker go out of sight. The video does not show how the man was later pulled or rescued.

Advertisement

The caption of the video read, “Journey to the centre of the earth." The short clip has more than 2600 retweets and has garnered all kinds of comments. While many have found it hilarious, some have expressed concern about the man’s well-being, hoping that he did not hurt himself.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here