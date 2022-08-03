Viral Video Of African Kids Dancing To Master KG’s Jerusalema Song Amuses Netizens

The internet has been going gaga over some African kids dancing their hearts out in a recent viral video. Netizens have been left amused by the video clip and it has been widely circulated by many social media users as well.

An account, named Figen, uploaded the 58-second video. She wrote, “This is awesome."

The adorable viral video showed a group of African kids matching steps to the song Jerusalema, sung by famous South African musician, Master KG. In the beginning, an African kid, wearing a light blue shirt and beige pants, is seen flaunting his signature moves. Soon, he is accompanied by his fellow dancing partner, presumably, his friend. Both the kids enjoy themselves, grooving to the tune of the song with synchronised steps.

The children in the video belong to the Masaka Kids Africana group, an organisation based in the African city of Uganda. The group works with children who have experienced the worst circumstances as a child. Masaka Kids Africana takes African children, mostly orphans, under their shelter. They provide them with food, clothes, education, and medical facilities.

Advertisement

They are also known to uphold their love for the city of Uganda by showcasing dance and singing performances.

The video has amassed over 4 million views and received more than 100k likes on Twitter. Netizens have showered their love for these kids. One user commented how the children are unaware that they are responsible for bringing much joy to the world.

Another shared how they brought smiles to people’s faces.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here