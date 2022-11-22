Viral Video of Aww-Dorable Elderly Couple Dancing on ‘Aa Jane Jan’ Melts Hearts Online

Does true love exist? The question usually arises in contemporary times when people find it hard to get the true love of their lives and often end up getting betrayed or hurt in some or the other manner. Some even struggle to express love to their dear ones and look for cues to learn from. Thus, this elderly couple is sure to give you the inspiration to showcase love to your partners and make them go head over heels for your sweet moves. Be it a romantic private place or a house party, a graceful dance is never a bad option and this Sikh couple proves that right!

In the aww-dorable video, the old couple could be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s romantic hit ‘Aa Jane Jan’ from the movie Intaqam. As they groove on the beautiful song, the duo inspires tales of the everlasting love and their sweet bond gets perfectly captured in the video. The man dressed in black creates a romantic vibe with his wife cladded in a saree that stole hearts of the online users. Looks like they are making the most out of their golden age days at a house party. No doubt, it left the netizens in complete awe of the classic moments being shared on social media.

The Instagram reel was shared by a blogger named Robin Nakai who captioned the post, “A love story…in dance and music…"

“Such a graceful couple…and their love for each other reflecting in their dance," a user commented. “Watching this on loop. So beautiful," said another. An IG user also replied, “If this isn’t me and my husband in our 60s, I don’t want to marry!:))" This shows how the elderly couple glimmered hope and gave proof of ‘True Love’ through their love-filled dance. They are pure goals that every couple yearns for nowadays, isn’t it?

Recently, another elderly couple grabbed the attention of internet users and the cute video brought a broad smile to their faces. In the then viral video, an old man was quite impressed by a group of musicians performing in a metro when he offered his wife to dance with him. On being turned down, the man asked another lady to shake a leg with him to which she agreed. That’s not it..! This is how the wife reacted and you must definitely have a look at it.

Isn’t it cute? These old couples symbolise love and show what it’s all about.

