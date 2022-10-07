Viral Video of Cake Which Looks Like Scotch Bright Disgusts Netizens

A video of a cake which looks like Scotch Bright has hit the internet and netizens are in complete disgust. The video, which has been uploaded on Instagram, shows the cake served on a plate. It has a yellow base and green top, just like scotch bright. However, a person can be seen cutting it out with a fork and then the texture of the bread becomes a little visible.

“THIS EDIBLE WASHING SPONGE. Salfok is real . . Well this is one of the cakes that are in the shape of a dish sponge, similar to the original and delicious. Tempting, if you don’t know you must think this is the real Washing Sponge," read the caption of the video." Have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather tons of attention from netizens. “No way. That doesn’t look good to eat," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Dont eat that please."

Meanwhile, earlier, Amaury Guichon, a popular Swiss-French pastry chef, shared a video of his new chocolate wonder on his Instagram handle and it has gone viral since then! “Chocolate Chameleon! Mother and baby chilling in the chocolate rainforest!" read the caption.

In the video, he can be seen carving chocolate, shaping and moulding it to create a sculpture of a mother and baby chameleon resting on the branch of a tree in the rainforest. He also sprays edible paint on it, at the end, to make it look more lifelike. “I’m blown away with the detail and precision put into each of these masterpieces!" said one of the comments.

His chocolate creations have stunned the internet many times. The chef recently also created a huge sculpture of the Statue of Liberty on the occasion of American Independence Day. This gem was made by using 115lbs or 52kgs of chocolate and was 7ft tall. Some other of his absolutely realistic and mind-blowing chocolate artworks include a red rusty squid of its actual size, a wall-mounted showpiece of a dragon spewing fire out of his mouth, a gigantic crocodile, and more.

