Viral Video of Dog Teaching Puppy How to Play With a Ball is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Viral animal videos have their own cult on the internet. For many, viral clips have become a way to unwind after a long and boring day at work. And if you love watching four-legged goofballs in their cutest avatar, we’ve got something for you. It’s a video of a dog teaching a puppy how to play with a ball. The clip starts to show the puppy seated on a sofa where the dog approaches it with a blue rubber ball in its mouth. The dog then begins showing the puppy the ways to play with the ball. However, with a smaller mouth, controlling the ball becomes difficult for the puppy. So, it decides to let the ball go, and play with the bigger dog instead.

“Dog teaches puppy how to play with a ball," read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video here:

Soon, the reply section was flooded with users’ reactions gushing over the video.

“Timeline cleanser—pup whose mouth is too little to hold ball tries to play with the sweet big dog," wrote a user.

Another commented, “The dog is teaching this out of self-preservation. The alternative is the puppy playing bitey face with extremely sharp puppy teeth. Y’all know what I mean if you’ve had a puppy.

“Got to raise those play buddies right!" wrote a third user.

“That’s just about the cutest thing I’ve seen today," commented another individual.

Users highlighted how the Rottweiler dog, which is typically is thought of as an aggressive and dangerous breed, behaves so cutely in the video.

“Rottweilers, mix they get a bad rap as a dangerous dogs however are very good with their family and dogs they are raised with," read one of the comments.

The video has stacked up over 2 million views and still counting.

