Viral Video of Elephant Playing At Children Park Will Do Away Your Monday Blues

A heart-warming video of an elephant enjoying at a children’s park is here to take your Monday blues away. The video, shared by ANI on Twitter, was captured at Narangi Army Cantonment in Guwahati, Assam. In the now viral clip, the tusker can be seen enjoying and playing around the swing installed at the park. It passes through the swing and kicks the tire to and fro. According to the officials, the elephant belonged to the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and may have entered the cantonment area in search of food.

The cantonment often witnesses similar encounters with the wild animal as it is situated near the sanctuary near the elephant corridor.

Here take a look at the video:

Users are amazed by the now-viral clip. “Very amusing to watch the scene. Many many thanks to the person who has recorded such a beautiful video," a user wrote.

Another person added, “Why should humans have all the fun."

One more user mentioned, “Surely knows how to have fun at the park."

Another user commented, “That classic back kick goal at 13 seconds.”

The video has garnered more than 1.15 lakh views and counting

In a similar incident reported from the area, an elephant was spotted gently walking into a playground and briefly participating in an ongoing football match. The viral video showed the wild animal slowly walking towards the ground. The people playing calmly let the elephant pass at its own pace. On his way, the animal also kicked the football towards the players twice.

Posting the clip of the fun encounter, a user wrote, “A wild elephant was seen playing football at a playground in Guwahati." The one-minute clip has been seen by nearly two thousand social media users.

