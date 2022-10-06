Viral Video of Girl Attempting to Jump on Stool, Not Giving Up Has Internet's Heart

Life is uncertain. It tests us in mysterious ways, by throwing challenges and ordeals that either make us or break us. The one who passes the test with flying colours is the one who possesses the skills of determination and perseverance.

Although sometimes the grinding takes a toll on us, what matters is not giving up midway, and holding on till our last breath. What’s more important than winning or losing is the power of not giving up. There is strength in holding on that takes you forward in life.

While many of us forget to remember this simple rule, this little girl proves to the world that determination can lead you anywhere. A man named Vala Afshar, who claims to be a chief digital evangelist, has shared this thought-provoking video on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

“Surround yourself with people who inspire you to stretch higher and get better," read Vala Afshar’s motivational caption.

The inspiring video shows a little toddler trying to jump and land on top of a stool, not using her hands, with just the support of her feet. Although it seems to be a difficult feat to achieve, the little one is determined to give her best.

For the next few moments, the little girl is seen making numerous attempts to climb on top of the stool but failing miserably every time. After multiple failed attempts, we see the father mouthing encouraging words to his daughter.

What happens next is something that has left an ever-lasting impression on the netizens. The little munchkin is seen preparing herself to jump again. With her strong will, the girl makes a giant leap and lands gracefully on top of the stool.

Advertisement

Unable to control her excitement, the young girl leaps and screams in the sheer joy of finally being able to achieve the difficult task. Her father also matches his daughter’s excitement and victory, hugging her, and sporting a proud smile.

The video has touched the hearts of millions on the Internet. “Determined, persistent, and strong will bravooooo…" praised one user. “So beautiful & inspiring to believe we are our own sun," remarked another.

Advertisement

The video has garnered more than 13.6 million views and over 79.9k likes on Twitter so far.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here