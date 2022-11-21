Viral Video of Indian Couple Kissing During Wedding Ceremony in Mandap Garners Mixed Reactions

Weddings have a special place in our hearts because of all the love, blessings, and traditions that make them beautiful and complete. Be it dancing at a baraat or getting on the groom’s nerves after the juta churai ritual by the bridesmaids, Indian weddings have it all! But, no PDA is a must if you come from an extremely Desi family. Yes, expressing love and affection even to your to-be or wedded partner is something that’s not as lovely and positive as it might occur. Desi parents often get annoyed by such actions that highlight the Public Display of Affection (PDA). However, an Indian bride took it as a dare to kiss the groom during a wedding function, which attracted mixed reactions online.

In the video that featured, a groom trying to tie a mangalsutra around the bride’s neck, the latter could be spotted waiting for the right moment for doing something ‘audacious’ amidst her traditional wedding ceremony. While the groom seemed occupied performing the ritual in the mandap, the bride suddenly gave a peck kiss on his lips, leaving him in complete surprise! The ultimate lip-locking moment was captured on camera and was posted online by an Instagram page ‘witty_wedding’. The IG reel was posted with the text “When he keeps daring you to kiss in front of panditji".

The video of the aww-dorable couple went viral and left the netizens in awe of the sweet gesture. However, the video was not well-received by the other chunk of users who called it an act of ‘adopting Western culture’. In the West, weddings usually culminate with couples kissing each other at the altar after the priest’s word in front of the guests.

Recently, a woman also tweeted about how she finds it ‘cringe’ when lip-locked pictures of Indian couples surface online. Call it conservative or beautiful, it all depends on how people adapt to things and make this world more acceptable and friendly! After all, love is love!

