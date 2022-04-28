Viral Video of Moon in North Pole is Obviously Fake But People Swear They 'Touched' it

The viral video that claims to show the moon at the North Pole, appearing for a few seconds and then disappearing, has been debunked time and again but its tenure on the Internet isn’t over yet. It’s now back on Twitter, with someone writing, “The moon is in the North Pole, where the day lasts 24 hours and the moon appears in only 30 seconds completely and blocks the sun for only 5 seconds and then disappears, a breathtaking view." The video is obviously edited and now, those trying to debunk it, are getting trolled by those claiming it’s “obviously real". Clearly, sarcasm is lost on quite a few.

At this point, it’s hard to tell who is trolling whom.

