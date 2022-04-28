Home » News » Buzz » Viral Video of Moon in North Pole is Obviously Fake But People Swear They 'Touched' it

Viral Video of Moon in North Pole is Obviously Fake But People Swear They 'Touched' it

The video is obviously edited and now, those trying to debunk it, are getting trolled. (Credits: Twitter/@BeachDog15)
The fake video showing the moon at the North Pole has started a troll-ception of sorts, where people are sarcastically claiming they've been there, done that.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: April 28, 2022, 11:56 IST

The viral video that claims to show the moon at the North Pole, appearing for a few seconds and then disappearing, has been debunked time and again but its tenure on the Internet isn’t over yet. It’s now back on Twitter, with someone writing, “The moon is in the North Pole, where the day lasts 24 hours and the moon appears in only 30 seconds completely and blocks the sun for only 5 seconds and then disappears, a breathtaking view." The video is obviously edited and now, those trying to debunk it, are getting trolled by those claiming it’s “obviously real". Clearly, sarcasm is lost on quite a few.

At this point, it’s hard to tell who is trolling whom.

Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: April 28, 2022, 11:51 IST