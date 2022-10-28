Viral Video of Seal Embracing Scuba Diver Has Left Social Media Users in Awe

Just like humans, animals also need love and affection. And this old video of seal adorable embracing a scuba diver is a testament to this fact. The clip, which has now resurfaced on Twitter, shows a wild grey seal swimming up to a scuba diver and playing with him underwater. The seal can also be seen embracing the scuba driver as he pats the animal on its back in the deep ocean water. As the video progresses, the seal grabs the diver’s hands, snuggling, and attempting to pat the diver with its fin.

“Seals are the dogs of the sea," read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the adorable video below.

The video has managed to win the hearts of many on the social media platform while garnering over 22 million views. Sharing their reaction, a user wrote, “Fun fact: that’s actually the direct translation in Dutch: seal = zeehond = sea dog".

Another user commented, “They’re just waiting for you to learn to throw underwater". A third user wrote, “This video is too adorable. Such a friendly seal".

Meanwhile, a user also pointed out that the creature could have possibly attacked the scuba driver, causing a lot of damage. “That seal could just as easily take his finger or hand right off. I’ve dived a lot and the best rule is not to fool with the wildlife…that’s why it’s called “wildlife"…Wild critters are unpredictable," they wrote.

Check out a few more comments below.

Seals are semi-aquatic marine mammals and are members of the pinniped family. According to World Wildlife, seals can be found on most coasts and in cold waters, but most of them live in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. The Arctic region is home to the harbour, ringed, ribbon spotted, and bearded seals, as well as northern fur seals and Steller sea lions.

