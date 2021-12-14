Viral Video of South Korea Woman Caught Dancing at Work Might Be a Publicity Stunt

What if you were engaging in crazy histrionics during your working hours, thinking you’re safe from the prying eyes of your boss but run into him while you’re on the act? It may all seem a bit farfetched but a recent video that has gone viral on social media tells a similar tale, although it has been re-shared with different claims. The video, which originated in South Korea, shows a woman cleaning the floor with a mop in a cafe. She then ditches her work, and the mop, as the video progresses and breaks into a dance with full enthusiasm. All this while a K-Pop dance number plays in the background. We then see a man walk in through the front door. She turns and is caught by surprise. The man then goes on to applaud her dancing while she gets back to cleaning the floor.

The video has been circulated on social media with captions having different claims. Some say it is the owner of the cafe that walked in on the woman while others are of the opinion that it is a customer.

The video has received mixed reactions worldwide with some calling it “adorable" and “cute" while others commenting that it appeared doctored. This it seems is true, which came to light courtesy of a Facebook user who was able to recognise the woman as a famous YouTuber with over 5.3 lakh subscribers, going by the name ‘Krazy Girl’. The video seems to be a publicity stunt for a new YouTube series. The idea of the woman getting caught in the act by the cafe owner is apparently part of the plot of the first episode.

It is often seen that videos are circulated online without verified claims and people get misinformed easily on the internet. Just a week ago, a video of a man in Brazil flying a helicopter was accompanied by claims that he had built the helicopter himself from spare car parts.

