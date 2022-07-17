Viral Video of Swans Reuniting After Weeks of Separation Will Melt Your Heart

A heartwarming video of two swans reuniting for the first time after remaining apart for weeks is going viral on social media. One of the swans was seemingly away for treatment after an injury. In the video, a man is seen releasing the swan into water after its recovery from injury. After reuniting two birds are seen loving each other and swimming away.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden. “Swans reuniting for the first time after weeks apart," read the tweet.

The video starts with a man removing a swan from a white bag while the other one waits for its partner inside a pool. Soon after being released the swan swims to the other one and their adorable gesture would melt anyone’s heart.

Swans are monogamous creatures. Once they choose their partner, they forge a bond for life even before they mate. The video went viral with many users sharing it to show nature’s wonderful side.

One user speculated that the bird must have been injured and was thus taken away for treatment. “The one in the bag may have been physically injured badly or it was very sick," wrote the user.

Another user appreciated the beauty and faithfulness of the creatures by saying, “Power of Love is such a thing that it exists in any and all creatures on the face of the Earth and is enough to cultivate and nurture it within ourselves. Thus, love even overcomes solitude and envy, so long as it is honoured and cherished wherever it may be." A third said, “This is so beautiful."

Much like humans, swans also choose and let go of their partners in similar ways. Most swan couples generally stay together for life. When a partner dies, they find another one.

