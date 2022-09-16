Viral Video: Policeman’s Unique Response to Man Riding Bike Without Helmet

The importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike cannot be stressed upon enough and it has become inevitable to wear a helmet for your own safety. Traffic rules have gotten much stricter, and people need to follow them without fail or else they will be fined. If you are riding a two-wheeler without a helmet you can be fined by traffic police. Recently, a police man’s unique reaction to a man riding a bike without a helmet has gone viral. The video shared on Twitter has left many users in splits.

Advertisement

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Jaiky Yadav on September 9. The caption in Hindi translates to: “This brother would not have even been dressed with so much respect, at his wedding." The 37-second-long video showed a policeman confronting a man not wearing a helmet. The policeman put the helmet on the rider’s head and spoke to him like he was chanting some hymns. He was explaining the rules and consequences of not following them, but the way he spoke was similar to chanting mantras. The officer was also seen pleading with the rider with folded hands to wear the helmet and explained that if he was caught without a helmet ever again, he would be fined 5 times the current amount for violating traffic rules.

The video has garnered more than 1.91 lakh views since being published. People in the comments section applauded the officer for speaking in such a soft tone and one of them revealed the name of the office to be “Bhagwat Prasad Pandey". Another user said that the country is changing, and the attitude shown by the policeman is something “inspirational" for the rest of the department.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here