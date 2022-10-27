Viral Video Shows Covid Positive Person in China Being Lifted By Crane

First detected in 2019 in Wuhan, the COVID-19 virus is pestering the world and continues to hinder lives, as they were live pre-pandemic. Even before the discovery of vaccines, social distancing was the only thing to be practised to get away with the disease. In China, however, things have gone a little too extreme. A video which is currently going viral, shows, what is being deemed as, “Epidemic prevention revolution." A person in the video can be seen being lifted through a crane, which is a new extreme of social distancing.

“A positive patient was hoisted out of the community by a crane because they dared not go in and pick them up, and they didn’t want the patient’s bacteria to stay on the floor, which could ensure the smallest contact area," read the caption of the video. This comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping has already declared his Zero Covid Policy. As per the stringent policy, lockdowns are imposed in cities if Covid infections are found. Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 210K views. “The Chinese nation has come to the funniest time," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “So smart, Chinese-style modernization will surely be realised."

Meanwhile, earlier, Shanghai residents could be heard screaming from their apartment balconies in eerie videos that surfaced on social media. The city has been under a harsh lockdown on April 5, as per The Sun, with food supplies reportedly running low. As per a report by The Daily Beast, all 25 million people of the city have been prohibited from leaving their homes, even for food, with the Chinese government dropping rations and limited delivery services operating. Author and radio host Patrick Madrid shared a clip on Twitter, writing, “What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason." News18 could not independently establish the veracity of the video.

Advertisement

Epidemiologist & health economist Eric Feigl-Ding also shared the clip, writing, “Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy)." The dystopic quality of the video shocked social media users.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here