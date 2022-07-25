Viral Video Shows Elephants Refuse to Move Until Offered 'Sugarcane Tax'

A viral video in which an adult elephant and a calf were seen on camera obstructing the path of a sugar cane-laden vehicle has surfaced. Only when what some people are calling tax was offered to them in the form of sugarcane, they choose to move aside.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, posted the video on Twitter. An elephant and its youngster can be seen standing in front of a vehicle transporting sugarcane in the 29-second footage. They won’t let the vehicle pass until a guy puts a few sugarcane bunches over the road.

The elephants go across and start eating them soon after dumping them on the opposite side. A few automobiles can also be seen driving oppositely, stopping to observe the animals being fed.

Advertisement

Kaswan posted the video on July 24 and it has received over 1.8 million views so far. The video has gone viral. According to one of the users, elephants pay jungle taxes. A lady joked that terrible tax recovery is also taking place in the forest. One person thought this was a clever tax.

People who think this tax is charming and this video nice should never feed animals since they grow accustomed to simple and spicy foods. He stated, “As lovely as it may appear, never feed wild animals." Wildlife is the adversary of sympathy-based conservation. They become used to simple and hot foods. As a result, they will wander along highways and outside of their natural environment.

Advertisement

Reiterating the IFS officer’s request, someone has mentioned how monkeys have developed a habit of consuming food supplied by visitors, which frequently leads to adverse situations.

Internet users reacted quickly to the situation. According to one user, “Elephant food is being stolen away by people, who only leave a small amount for them. Yes, that is a tax." Another user said, “The sugarcane tax. We’ll let you go if you give us sugarcane." Many people described the video as ‘sweet’ and ‘adorable.’

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here