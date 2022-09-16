Home » News » Buzz » Viral Video Shows Gazelle Tricking Lioness In A Chase

Viral Video Shows Gazelle Tricking Lioness In A Chase

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 16, 2022, 17:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Nature is a carnival of things that are awe-inspiring, baffling, and at times, entertaining. A video that is going viral on the internet shows something similar. It is a chase between a lioness and a gazelle. The video is reported to be from Masai Mara, Kenya, and shows a lioness prancing in the dry bushes. On the lookout, she is focused on something that is still not visible in the frame. Moments later, a gazelle is seen grazing at a close distance.

The lioness progresses in the direction of the gazelle and carefully stops after a brief moment. Then the lioness runs with all its vigour. The gazelle, too, runs away and quite cunningly does show in a zig-zag manner, without losing its pace

. Take a look at how the chase culminates:

Since being shared on YouTube, the video has garnered more than 30,000 views. Analysing the visuals, one user stated a factoid and wrote, “Lions have to get very close to prey like gazelles. Only speed demons like cheetahs have a chance from that distance." Another user commented, “Won’t work for cheetahs, they have learnt to keep up with the zig-zagging."

“Too many great lateral moves, lion has absolutely no chance," wrote one user.

Such videos are always good entertainment. Another video involving a predator and a prey went viral and showed the scenes from the aquatic world. The video showed a fish, perfectly camouflaged in the sand, catching its prey before one could even blink.

