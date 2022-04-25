Viral Video Shows Giant Snake Entering the House and Vanishing Quickly -- Watch

Summer. A season of sun, beach, sea… and snakes? These serpents grow more active in hotter seasons, and as the outside temperature rises by the day, many of them will end up mostly around houses. Nevertheless, the creature is most likely not there to harm you. Most snakes are looking for food or another serpent to mate with when they enter someone’s property or house.

However, whatever may be the reason, snakes continue to elicit a level of fear in humans that few other animals can match. And if you find a snake in the security of your own home your initial reaction will be to panic. A similar incident happened recently, and the video of the same is now making rounds on social media.

Viralhog is an Instagram page famous for its animal videos that are shocking but also funny. They recently shared a clip of a long black snake entering a house from the entrance.

Advertisement

The video shows a woman sitting at the front door of the house. She suddenly witnesses a snake going straight inside. She panics and jumps the other way.

The snake crawls inside the house and then disappears from the camera. The whole incident was captured on the security camera installed in the house.

While this video gave a good scare to many, some users called this clip manipulated and fake. One user wrote, “Manipulated video as the snake was thrown away inside the home and how casually she then reapproached it."

Another comment read, “I’ve learned a long time ago never to leave my door open when I step out of the house for this reason. Now she has a new roommate."

One of the users even suggested that in the summertime, these reptiles often search for food and shelter. The comment read, “Get a snake retriever. He must be looking for water or food."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.