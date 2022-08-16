Viral Video Shows Rainbow Python Wraps Around Woman as She Plays With it

A viral video of a woman holding a giant rainbow python around her neck has taken the internet by surprise. She seems to be playing with the giant snake as it wraps itself around the woman.

The video footage instantly went viral, with some asking whether or not the setting was safe. In the video, we can see the woman lovingly cradling the snake, and the massive reptile appears to be similarly affectionate towards her.

As the camera pans, we see that it is a massive snake. And the snake’s colour is similar to a rainbow, which is another unique feature of the clip.

Many users took to the comment section to share their questions and thoughts. One user asked whether the snake has had any alterations in his body. He said, “Has it been genetically modified?" while another complimented the snake by saying, “That is a pretty coloured snake."

Previously, the stunning reticulated python at The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, became famous on social media for her rainbow-coloured scales.

MyLove, the snake, was previously shown on the zoo’s Instagram page in a video with a handler holding her in the sunshine. “My Love’s iridescence just never gets old," the video was captioned.

Many Instagram users remarked on the snake’s vivid and multicoloured scales, calling her “beautiful" and “amazing."

According to Jay Brewer, the creator of The Reptile Zoo, My Love was bred at the zoo and possesses the motley gene and the golden child gene, which is why her scales are so colourful and dazzling in the sunshine.

He went on to say that this was not the first time MyLove has gone viral. When they publish images of her on social media, they attract a lot of attention. “She’s probably one of the most famous snakes in the world," Brewer said. “She’s really, really made it big on the internet."

