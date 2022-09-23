Viral Video Shows Visually-impaired Kid 'Seeing' Fire-fighter Uniform For The First Time

A heart-warming video shows a visually-impaired kid giving respite to his curiosity. In the clip, a firefighter is seen sitting beside the kid while the kid “seeing" his uniform and various fire-fighting equipment by feeling them with his hands.

The child carefully goes around tapping on various elements of a fire-fighting uniform while the fire-fighter explains to him the things that he puts his hands on. This hearty clip is gaining quite a traction among viewers on social media. The video was shared by a woman named Destiny Fiaschetti, who is the mother of Junie, the kid in the video. According to a CNN report, Destiny adopted Junie in 2020 after fostering him for more than a year.

Under the moniker “Adventures of a June Bug," Destiny operates a Facebook page where she keeps updating the followers and other users on Facebook of the daily adventures that her son goes on. The video that is drawing immense attention on the social media platform shows one such adventure at Plant City Fire Rescue Station.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video, here:

Sharing the video, Destiny, in the caption, wrote, “Little man was able to attend a homeschool field trip at a Plant City Fire Station! He of course loved every second of it. He toured the station, heard dispatch over the speakers, explored the fire truck, and heard the sirens!"

She added how Junie’s favourite part was interacting and spending time with the firefighter, “who allowed Junie to feel all over his uniform and gear, touch whatever he wanted, hear the sounds his equipment made, and answer all of his questions!" Destiny revealed that Junie also got to visit the fire truck as well.

Netizens were filled with emotions seeing the cooperative behaviour of the fire-fighter and the eagerness with which Junie was feeling the uniform. One user commented, “My brother-in-law is a captain. I’m sure he would offer this opportunity again. So awesome." Another said, “What a wonderful firefighter to explain everything and to let Junie explore."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here