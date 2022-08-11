Viral Video: Toddlers Helping Woman Push Her Fruit Cart Will Melt Your Heart

Adults in this fast-paced world are running after materialistic gains and they hardly have any time to extend their help to strangers on the street. However, children are always full of empathy and many videos of their kind gesture often surface on the internet. Recently, one such video is going viral, which has won the hearts of millions. In the video two toddlers show how kindness indeed goes a long way.

The heartwarming video was uploaded on Twitter by a fan of Yogi Adityanath named Mahant Adityanath 2.0. The 24-second clip revealed that good behaviour is the true essence of mankind.

Advertisement

“Your degree is just a piece of paper if it is not reflected in your behaviour," tweeted the user.

The viral video opens with a woman fruit seller struggling to push her fruit-laden cart on an uphill road. Although the passersby watch her ordeal, they seem to brush it off and move past her without helping the woman.

Soon after, two school going kids approach the woman to help her out. While one of them assists the woman in pushing the cart from behind, another pulls it from the front. Once the cart is hauled on the uphill road, the woman offers the two little children fruits as a reward.

The video has moved the netizens who have showered praises for these two toddlers. Calling it a kind act, one user wrote,“Really a great silent message for society, what is our social responsibility… It’s a ground reality… A royal salute to the little boy and girl students."

Advertisement

Another user criticized the apathy of the people who did not come forward to help the woman. “Shame on those people who didn’t help that poor lady and heads off for those kids who help without any benefit," wrote the user.

Advertisement

The viral clip has garnered nearly 5.5 lakh views on Twitter and received a whooping 3.2 lakh likes.

Previously, another video of a group of kids in China rushing to help a fruit seller in picking up the spilled fruits on the streets had gone viral as well.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here