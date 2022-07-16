Virat Kohli Fan Distributes Food to Needy to 'Fulfil' Everyone's Wish for King's 71 Century

Virat Kohli may be struggling with his form but his fans are sure of a strong comeback from him. While it’s only Kohli who could steer himself out of the bad form, his fans are doing everything they can to get stars aligned for their favourite cricketer. One of Virat’s diehard fans recently distributed food packets among the needy with a wish to see the 33-year-old score his 71st international century. While the name of the Viratian behind this initiative remains undisclosed, netizens hoped that their efforts soon show some result.

https://twitter.com/ImTanujSingh/status/1547492767521071104?s=20&t=KnmNfrs68p1PP_gboXVl6w

Virat scored his last century on 23rd November 2019 against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test. Since then, Virat has struggled to get to three-digit figures and the wait has now lasted for over 2.5 years. In the meantime, Virat also quit as the captain of the Indian team.

While he appeared to be getting to good form in the last leg of IPL 15, Virat has struggled to carry the momentum in the ongoing England series. After missing out in the first ODI against the English side due to a groin niggle, Virat made a comeback in the second game but was dismissed for a 25-ball 16 as India was bowled out for 146 chasing England’s 246.

Virat got off to a steady start but was caught in the slip while playing outside off delivery by David Willey.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India got off to a good start, dismissing half of the English side for 102 runs. However, a partnership between Moeen Ali and David Willey steered the hosts out of trouble and took them to a respectable total.

The Indian response was marred with hiccups as skipper Rohit Sharma departed for a duck opening floodgate for a batting collapse. While Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya attempted to get the innings back on track, the efforts eventually went in vain.

England registered a 100-run victory to level the three-match series. The third and final ODI will be played in Manchester on July 17.

