'79 Over 71': How Virat Kohli Fans Reacted to 'King' Missing Out on Century in Cape Town

Virat Kohli may not have brought up the much-awaited 71st century, something his fans have been yearning for ages, but his disciplined and determined 79 helped a wobbly India cross the 200-run mark in the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday. While Kohli did find a decent partnership in Cheteshwar Pujara who scored a handy 43, the skipper of the visiting contingent was pretty much left alone to fend the lethal South African pace attack that was equally complemented by the tricky Newlands Cricket Ground turf. Kohli was eventually undone by Kagiso Rabada but fans and viewers across the board felt that the captain hadn’t missed out on a century by 21 runs but added a crucial 79, an innings that was complete with patience and glorious cover drives.

Sure, there was a genuine disappointment that Kohli didn’t reach the triple-figure and fans expressed their feeling through memes but mostly, plaudits.

Despite being bundled out for 223, Jasprit Bumrah did provide India an early breakthrough in South Africa’s captain Dean Elgar as the hosts ended Day 1 at 17/1, 206 short of India.

