Virat Kohli Fans Defend 'Captain' After Sports Journalist Says He 'Might Get Dropped'

Virat Kohli had announced in September that he would step down as captain of the Indian T20 team before the ongoing T20 World Cup. Announcing the decision, he had then said, “Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket." He could, therefore, be leading India in a T20 match for the last time on Monday against Namibia if Afghanistan fails to beat New Zealand today. Over the years, the 33-year-old has faced several questions regarding his captaincy, since he failed to win an ICC trophy. However, despite no silverware, Kohli has been one of the top run-getters for India in the shortest format. So when a sports journalist said on national TV that Kohli can be dropped from the playing 11 after he leaves the captaincy spot, fans were enraged. It started when the managing editor of Aaj Tak Sports, Vikrant Gupta, said during a segment on Saturday that Kohli’s time in India’s T20 squad following the T20 World Cup, and questioned if Kohli deserved to be in the team if he is not the captain. As the segment got aired, Kohli fans came to his defence on social media and slammed Gupta for his comments.

Following two big margin wins against Afghanistan and Scotland, India might have a chance to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals if Afghanistan beats New Zealand on Sunday. After losing their first two games – to Pakistan and New Zealand – India needed to win their leftover matches with bigger margins. The Men in Blue played accordingly against Afghanistan and Scotland and notch the best net run rate in Group 2. However, before they take on Namibia on Monday, their fate largely depends on Sunday’s game between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

