Virat Kohli Fans Unite on Twitter as 'King' Marches to Historic 100th Test in Mohali

Virat Kohli, who led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests, will reach a new milestone in his studded long-format career as the former skipper will play his 100th game in all whites against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. Once a young lad in the team, Kohli climbed the ranks as a dominant captain, one who took India to new heights in the red-ball game. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Kohli said he was grateful to have played 100 Tests and that it was a huge moment both for him as well as his loved ones.

“I honestly never thought that I would play a hundred Test matches. It’s been a long journey, I played a lot of cricket. Just grateful that I have been able to make it to the 200. God’s been kind. I have really worked hard on my fitness. And it’s a big moment for me and my family. For my coach, who is also very happy and proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned," Kohli said on a video produced by BCCI.

Of course, he’s not the only one looking forward to the historic day in his cricketing career. Fans from all over India have hailed the “King" and made plenty of noise on the microblogging site Twitter.

“I personally never grew up thinking that I have to score small runs. The idea was always to score huge runs. I scored a lot of big double hundreds in junior cricket—I think seven or eight before I made it to the first-class level. So, my idea was to bat long and bat sessions and try and win or try and get first-innings lead. This is the format we used to follow. So these things were something that reveals your true character. Tested your true character. And this is something I thoroughly enjoyed because I felt Test cricket needed to stay alive. People need to experience this. For me, this is real cricket," Kohli further added in BCCI video.

