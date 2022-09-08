Virat Kohli Finally Smashed His 71st Century and King Fans Wiped Happy Tears With Memes

It has happened, finally. Virat Kohli brought up his 71st international century after a wait of 1019 days on Thursday. Kohli who scored his last century on 23rd November 2019 against Bangladesh brought up a welcome hundred against Afghanistan in the dead rubber clash in the Asia Cup 2022. That, however, did not stop the fans from celebrating Kohli’s special three-figure knock that also happened to be his maiden T20I ton.

The former Indian skipper achieved the feat in just 53 deliveries.

Fans and critics, who have been backing the cricketer during his lean patch, couldn’t have been happier. The special occasion was celebrated with memes and kind words.

Kohli has struggled to get to three-digit figures and the wait lasted for over 2.5 years. In the meantime, the 33-year-old cricketer also quit as the captain of the Indian team.

Meanwhile, Kohli remained unbeaten for 122* in 61 deliveries as his century propelled India to a handsome total of 212/2 against Afghanistan on Thursday.

