This Reddit Post of RCB's Kohli 'Helping' Ross Taylor During 2008 IPL Will Take You on a Ride

Ross Taylor is making big news with big revelations in his autobiography ‘Black and White’ and Virat Kohli, his former RCB mate, has found a notable mention. Or that is what Reddit has successfully managed to convince us all with a now-viral, and most importantly, fake yet hilarious IPL anecdote.

If you know anything about Kohli, India’s most influential cricketer of this generation, you’d know that brands scramble to associate with the successful cricketer to sell their products. Remember when Puma signed Kohli for a whopping 110-crore deal in 2017? But what do Kohli’s brand endorsements and sponsored social media posts have anything to do with Ross Taylor, you ask?

Reddit’s popular r/CricketSh*tpost subreddit, riding on Taylor’s name running in the news cycle, has imagined an anecdote of the New Zealand cricketer with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates including the likes of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and Zaheer Khan. The Reddit post, however, takes cheeky shots at Virat Kohli.

It’s a ride, fasten your seatbelts.

“When I was in RCB in 2008, five of us (Anil, Virat, Rahul, Zaheer and I) went on a long road trip in Anil’s BMW during a break, mid season. Thankfully we were not noticed by any fans and were having a fun time," the Reddit post read.

“While coming back late in the night one of the rear tires burst all of a sudden," the post further read. “Virat and I decided to go to the shop while the others stayed back. He (the tyre shopkeeper) took us to a room full of tires. I was overwhelmed by the variety of options that were there so I asked the local boy Kohli, which brand was the most reliable and without any hesitation he said, “I trust MRF zlx for sheer comfort and long life".

Did you see that coming? Neither did we nor the folks on Reddit.

“Had us in the first half…ngl," wrote one user.

“Damn bruh this has to be one of the best sh*tpost i have read in recent times. I was with the story till the owner asked them to buy a tire instead of repairing."

“You outplayed everyone."

The Abbas-Mustan level of twist helped the Reddit post spill over to Twitter.

On a more serious note, Taylor, in his book, revealed that one of the IPL owners slapped him not once, not twice, but four times.

Taylor retired from the game after serving the nation for 16 years and with more than 18000 runs to his credit. Although, this is not first such incident that he chose to reveal to the public. He had also touched upon some of the other ‘touchy’ issues in a cricketer’s life like superstition.

