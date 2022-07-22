Virat Kohli Imagined as Left-handed Batter is a Viral Video We are Watching On Loop

Virat Kohli, India’s former captain, is perhaps one of the best batters of his generation. Known for his flick, pull, and cover drives, Kohli’s staggering records know no bounds. The 33-year-old may not be in the best of forms currently but his talent and capability to win big games cannot be discounted for. His mere presence raises the temperature on the field, a scary sight for any opponent in the world.

While Kohli’s lean patch has become the talk of the town, his fans could finally find some solace in an edited video that is doing the rounds of Twitter. Shared by user @goat18fc, Kohli can be seen ditching his usual right-handed stance and turning into a southpaw. The flipped video sees Kohli in a different avatar. His elegance, however, stays intact.

Who does a left-handed Kohli remind cricket fans of?

Not everyone was convinced.

Meanwhile, Aussie legend Ricky Ponting has suggested that India should persist with Kohli ahead of the T20I World Cup instead of showing him the doors.

“I think if I was an opposition captain or an opposition player, I will be fearing playing an Indian team that has Virat Kohli in it, more than I would be one that doesn’t have him in it," Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“I know there have been some challenges for him, it’s been a difficult time. But every great player that I have seen in this game has been through it at some stage, whether that’s a batsman or a bowler, they have all been through it. And somehow, the best (players) find a way to rebound and respond, and it’s only a matter of time before Virat does that," he added.

