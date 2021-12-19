Virat Kohli Imagined as Viral Memes is a Twitter Thread We Didn't Know We Needed

Virat Kohli, India’s current Test captain, is one of the most animated cricketers of his generation. Kohli’s presence is almost palpable every time he walks out on the field. Be it him doing a dance routine, expressing extreme delight to a wicket, or simply smiling after being undone by a bowler, Kohli’s antics turn heads and cameras quite so often. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that an Indian cricket fan decided to painstakingly put together the many faces of Kohli, comparing him to the viral memes of the Internet and the results are equal parts accurate and hilarious.

“Kohli as memes," wrote the Twitter user @TituTweets_.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, away from the online memes and banter, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has refused to comment anything specific over the ongoing white-ball captaincy fiasco following Virat Kohli’s hard-hitting presser. On Wednesday, the latter spoke to media personnel about being removed as ODI captain and stated that he had no ‘prior communication’ from the board.

Kohli’s statement contradicted what Ganguly told the media about the change in leadership. The BCCI chief had said that the Indian Test skipper wasn’t willing to continue as T20I skipper. Thus, the selectors took this decision as the selectors wanted just one player to lead the team in the limited-overs format.

Asked if there would be any action taken against Virat Kohli after the South Africa tour, Ganguly said, “I have nothing to say. It is the matter of the BCCI and they will only deal with it."

“It’s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had told ANI.

