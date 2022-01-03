Virat Kohli Missing Second Test Against South Africa Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

In a major setback for India, Test skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out of the second Test against South Africa due to an upper back spasm. Opener KL Rahul, who took charge as the stand-in captain, said during the toss, “Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he’ll recover for the next Test." While Kohli was replaced in the playing XI by Hanuma Vihari, fans would have to wait till the third Test to see Kohli play his 99th Test match. While several fans would be heartbroken, Kohli missing from the playing XI amidst controversies such as his reported tussle with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) triggered a meme fest on social media.

Have a look:

India is currently playing a very cautious innings and rightly so after losing two quick and important wickets just before lunch. KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari have so far restricted themselves from playing any reckless shots and continue to remain content with the V.

