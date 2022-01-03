Home » News » Buzz » Virat Kohli Missing Second Test Against South Africa Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

Virat Kohli Missing Second Test Against South Africa Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

Virat Kohli memes flooded social media. (Image Credits: Twitter/@smileandraja)
Virat Kohli memes flooded social media. (Image Credits: Twitter/@smileandraja)

KL Rahul, who took charge as the stand-in captain said that Virat Kohli is not playing the second Test against South Africa due to an upper back spasm.

Advertisement
Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: January 03, 2022, 18:00 IST

In a major setback for India, Test skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out of the second Test against South Africa due to an upper back spasm. Opener KL Rahul, who took charge as the stand-in captain, said during the toss, “Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he’ll recover for the next Test." While Kohli was replaced in the playing XI by Hanuma Vihari, fans would have to wait till the third Test to see Kohli play his 99th Test match. While several fans would be heartbroken, Kohli missing from the playing XI amidst controversies such as his reported tussle with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) triggered a meme fest on social media.

Have a look:

Advertisement

India is currently playing a very cautious innings and rightly so after losing two quick and important wickets just before lunch. KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari have so far restricted themselves from playing any reckless shots and continue to remain content with the V.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

  • Tags:
first published: January 03, 2022, 17:31 IST