Virat Kohli Quietly Applauding Jonny Bairstow on Stunning Century Proves He's No 'Hater'

Among the many who cheered on Jonny Bairstow for his stunning century against India in the Edgbaston Test was Virat Kohli, the former Indian skipper, who lauded the English cricketer after sledging him earlier during Day 3 of the India-England Test. “Shut up. Just stand and bat," Kohli was heard on the stump mic earlier as Bairstow struggled in the first hour or so of the day. The batter, continuing his incredible form, went on the scoring an invaluable century, an inning that took England to 284. India scored 416 in their first inning.

As Bairstow lifted his bat toward the roaring crowds, Kohli was snapped applauding the cricketer showing that, at the end of the day, he respected the ton, even if it came from an opponent.

Twitter called it a “nice gesture" from the former skip.

At stumps, India were 125 for 3 in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara (50 batting, 139 balls) displaying his gutsy avatar with a half-century, battling it out in the company of the flamboyant Rishabh Pant (30 batting, 46 balls). The overall lead stood at 257 runs.

However, the dismissals of Shubman Gill (4), Hanuma Vihari (11) and Virat Kohli (20) would make the visitors uncomfortable going into the fourth day.

