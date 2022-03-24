Virat Kohli Singing 'Jo Wada Kiya' with Bangladeshi Singer in Old Video Goes Viral

An old video of Virat Kohli singing the renowned song 'Jo Wada Kiya Wo Nibhana Padega' has resurfaced on the internet. He can be seen singing the song in a duet performance with the Bangladeshi singer Fahmida Nabihas and the fans are going gaga over the video. While the original version of the song was sung by late singer Lata Mangeshkar in the movie Taj Mahal, Virat’s version also won hearts over the internet. A page named Saregama shared this video on Facebook and fans couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the legendary cricketer. A user said – “King Kohli is an authentic versatile genius that can do everything he wants in life.” Another user said that Virat sings like Salman Khan. This isn’t the first time Virat has sung this famous song on stage. Kohli had shared a video of himself singing the song at an Indian High Commission party in 2016. He captioned the video - “Few moments back at the Indian high commission gathering. Thanks for the video Yuvraj Singh paji. I love this song.”

Meanwhile, Kohli also trended big time for sharing a picture of himself posing with his lookalikes and asking fans to spot him. All the lookalikes can be seen with similar beards and same suit and sneakers. The caption of the Twitter post is - “Find the odd one out.”

Virat was also seen imitating Allu Arjun’s iconic walk from his movie Pushpa: The rise. This post showed him doing so to celebrate his 100th test match that happened on March 4, 2022, against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Punjab. Virat will next be seen playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. As he stepped down from the skipper post, the team will be led by the veteran South African cricketer Faf du Plessis.

