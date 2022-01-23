Virat Kohli Slammed for Chewing Gum During National Anthem Ahead of India vs SA Match

Virat Kohli is all over Twitter again, this time for chewing gum while the National Anthem was being played. Netizens said that this behaviour ahead of the third ODI between India and South Africa is disrespectful. The 33-year-old is going through a rough patch in his career and retired from Test captaincy recently. Twitter says that the former ODI captain should know how to conduct himself during when the National Anthem is played.

“Virat Kohli busy chewing something while National Anthem is playing. Ambassador of the nation."

“Virat kohli busy in chewing gum during national anthem…what he think himself dont know is he bigger than cricket or nation??"

“Kohli chewing gum during the national anthem and not singing too is disrespectful, and sums up the casual and flat approach India, has had during this tour. Minus the first Test of course. #SAvsIND"

“#bcci We have India’s National Anthem playing at the Newlands, Capetown, venue of 3rd ODI between Ind & SA and we have Mr Kohli soberly chewing gum.We have hordes of people who keep saying he led by example. And these are the kind of people the marketers are going after."

“Did we just see @imVkohli nonchalantly chewing gum during the national anthem?? Forget singing the anthem, but CHEWING GUM? REALLY? Pathetic."

“U @imVkohli Can’t stop chewing gum at least for 52 seconds while national anthem is playing…?

“Virat Kohli chewing gum during the National Anthem? Shame! Man really took Virat > India seriously."

In an earlier instant, Virat was roasted on social media after he departed for a rare duck against South Africa in the second ODI being played at the Boland Park in Paarl. Notably, Kohli, for the first time in his ODI career, perished to a spinner without troubling the scorers. After India captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first, the visiting side trailing 0-1 in the three-match series had a decent start before Shikhar Dhawan was undone for 29 in the 12th over. In came Kohli whose stay was a brief one as the former skipper drove Keshav Maharaj directly into the hands of Temba Bavuma who pouched an easy one.

