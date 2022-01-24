Virat Kohli Stares at Rishabh Pant After Golden Duck Against South Africa, Twitter Goes 'Same'

Rishabh Pant who scored a stunning 85 in the losing cause that was the second ODI departed on the very first delivery he faced in the third and final encounter against South Africa on Sunday. With a steep target of 288 on the board, India found a solid foundation in Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli’s 98-run partnership before the former was undone by Andile Phehlukwayo on the second delivery of the 23rd over. In came the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who decided to attack from the get-go. Pant, however, ended up being caught and had to make his way back to the pavilion. India went from 116/1 to 116/2 and Pant’s departure meant India suddenly found themselves reeling at 118/3. Kohli, who was on the other end, wasn’t impressed by Pant’s approach that was followed by a golden duck.

The former Indian captain stared in disbelief as Pant’s brief stay on the 22 yards ended.

Advertisement

Quinton de Kock and collective performance from the bowling unit helped South Africa complete a 3-0 whitewash over India with a thrilling 4-run victory in the third and final ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. De Kock continued his great form from the Paarl to Cape Town and on Sunday he raised the level with a magnificent century. He scored 124 runs to laid the foundation of the magnificent win.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar produced another memorable performance with the bat as his 54-run knock took India closer to the victory but Lungi Ngidi got the better of him and India lost the plot in the last two overs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.