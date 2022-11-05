Virat Kohli Turns 34: Fans Pull Out All Stops to Celebrate Cricketing Legend's Birthday

Virat Kohli turns 34 today and fans are pulling out all stops to celebrate the birthday of the man who has become the stuff of cricketing legends. Since his international debut in 2008, Kohli has given Indian cricket plenty of memorable moments, from match-winning knocks to exceptional leadership feats. Recently, chants of “King Kohli" reverberated across quarters on social media after he steered the Indian cricket team to a win in a nail-biter of a clash at the iconic MCG against arch-rivals Pakistan.

It’s time for celebrations over on Twitter as legions of Kohli’s fans cheer their hero on his birthday. Evidently, the Virat Kohli admiration has infiltrated across fandoms, from those of film stars to other cricketing legends.

Virat Kohli was born on 5 November 1988 in Delhi into a Punjabi Hindu family to Prem and Saroj Kohli. His father, Prem Kohli, worked as a criminal lawyer and his mother, Saroj Kohli, is a homemaker. He has an older brother, Vikas, and an older sister, Bhavna. He is married to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and the couple shares a daughter, Vamika.

