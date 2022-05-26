Virat Kohli's Epic Reaction to Rajat Patidar's Sensational Hundred is the Hypeman We All Need

Virat Kohli may not be in the form of his life but that doesn’t stop him from cheering on his teammates as his love and passion for the game is quite evident every time he dons the jersey, may it be for India or Royal Challengers Bangalore. Cue Rajat Patidar who played a huge role in RCB’s win as he slammed a sensational century (112 off just 54 balls) against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Eliminator on Wednesday at Eden Gardens. Patidar who was not even in the squad and was ignored at the IPL auctions this year, entered the tournament midway and it wasn’t lost on anyone. The 28-year-old brought up hundred against LSG and the entire RCB camp on its feet.

Kohli, staying true to his roots, cheered the loudest with his arms extended when Patidar’s match-winning innings reached the triple-digit mark.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis couldn’t stop gushing about young Patidar, who he felt has a good head on his shoulders. “I am over the moon. For a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL," Du Plessis said.

Patidar hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock and what impressed his skipper was how he played shots all around the wicket. “He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition."

