Virat Kohli's Old Tweet to Rohit Sharma Goes Viral after MI Send RCB to IPL Playoffs

Virat Kohli was over the moon after Mumbai Indians sent Delhi Capitals packing, giving Royal Challengers Bangalore a ticket to the IPL playoffs. The Saturday night’s clash between MI and DC had extra eyeballs glued thanks to the tricky equation that were to decide the fate of two teams namely- Delhi and RCB. For DC to qualify for the next round, the Rishabh Pant camp had to simply win the contest. But for RCB to advance, their fate was in the hands of MI and the latter did just that. Chasing DC’s 159/7, MI got there with five deliveries to spare.

It was around that time, a “thank you" tweet from former RCB skipper Kohli to Rohit Sharma began doing the rounds on social media. For context, Kohli was simply replying to his mate wishing him a happy birthday back in 2019 on Twitter.

Twitterverse in its own twisted, yet wholesome way brought Kohli’s old tweet back to life after MI propelled RCB one step close to their maiden IPL title.

In case you are wondering, Kohli did actually tweet out on Saturday as MI kept RCB in the race for IPL 2022 title.

RCB star players Kohli and Maxwell, who played crucial roles in their team’s win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday, took to Twitter to express their excitement, while the franchise also thanked Mumbai Indians for helping them out indirectly.

Earlier, All the RCB team members watched the MI vs DC game together. The franchise shared a picture on their official Instagram handle where the whole squad could be seen monitoring the game.

