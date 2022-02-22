Virat Kohli's Pic Featuring His Doppelgangers Prompts Meme Fest on Twitter

Virat Kohli not just sweeps off his opponents on the cricket ground but also knows to take over the internet with his quirky posts. To create a moment of confusion and surprise his fans, Virat did something unexpected now. Recently, he shared a photo of him sitting in a group of 10 on Twitter and every other person in the frame looks like his doppelganger. All of them can be seen wearing similar-looking outfits and sporting the same hairdo and beard style.

Advertisement

Sharing the photo, Virat asked the users to find the odd one out. While we were still processing so many doppelgangers of Virat in a single photo, his post prompted meme fest on Twitter.

Various Twitter users reacted to Virat’s photo hilariously. Let’s look at some comments that might give you ROFL moments.

Cropping out one of the people from the group, one of the users asked what is Barbar Azam doing in the group.

Another user turned Virat’s photo into a meme. However, he was right though.

Everyone has different personalities and the frame will look like this if all of them get a chance to sit together.

Advertisement

The situation of all the objective-based exam candidates is shown in a picture. We can’t decide whether to laugh or feel sad right now.

Ahaan! Now, we are spellbound.

Virat surely is a spiderman fan.

Instead of answering Virat’s question, this Twitter user has shared desi doppelgangers of Virat and asked whether he can find out the odd one. Tough time for Virat, right?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.