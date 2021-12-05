Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction After Getting Bowled Against New Zealand Goes Viral

After a controversial dismissal that saw him go for a duck in the first innings, Indian skipper Virat Kohli looked solid in his 36 before he ended up playing a shot that left him frozen and stunned on the 22 yards. The incident happened in the 63rd over of India’s second innings on Sunday afternoon when all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was handed the ball. The New Zealander delivered one which was short and wide and Kohli looked to cut it but ended up inside-edging it onto his stumps. The skipper stood there and reacted by smiling. Soon, his reaction went viral across social media.

Fortunately for India, Kohli’s wicket didn’t affect the hold that India currently have over the second Test being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After Ajaz Patel’s 10-fer in the first innings where India managed 325, Kiwis could only accumulate all of 62 runs in their response. India finally declared at 276/7 and gave New Zealand a target of 540 runs to chase with more than two days of play left.

Earlier, Kohli’s dismissal in the first innings caused an uproar on the Internet. Kohli was given out after the ball struck on the front pad by a delivery from Ajaz Patel in the 30th over.

As soon as the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger, Kohli instantly went upstairs with Decision Review System. While there seemed to be a clear inside edge during the replays, the umpires seemed to have a tough time figuring out if the ball hit the bat first and, therefore, third umpire Virender Sharma felt that the evidence was inconclusive and asked Chaudhary to stick to his decision.

While Kohli looked quite frustrated and slammed his bat on the boundary rope on his way out, things seemed to be cooled down in the dressing room. Ever since the bizarre dismissal, a video started circulating on social media where Kohli could be seen back in the pavilion. In the video, Kohli is captured watching the TV replays and giving out a wry smile that somewhat sums up the nature of his dismissal.

