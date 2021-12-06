'Virat Means Domination': Captain Kohli Hailed After Colossal Test Win Over New Zealand

From Ravichandran Ashwin weaving magic to stunning 150 by Mayank Agarwal to Axar Patel’s gritty fifty, India meant domination in the second Test against New Zealand. Early on Day 4 of the second and final Test of the series, India sealed a thumping 372-run win over world champion New Zealand and clinched the two-match series 1-0. Chasing an uphill target of 540, the Black Caps bowed down to the lethal spin attack by Ashwin and Jayant Yadav who bagged four wickets each to end New Zealand’s second innings for 167. New Zealand, in the absence of stalwart Kane Williamson, had only managed all of 62 runs in their first innings.

The match also marked the return of Virat Kohli under whom India sealed the memorable Test victory. Crediting the win to the leader, cricket fans assembled to congratulate the ‘GOAT.’

India opted to bat first a sparkling century from opener Mayank Agarwal (150) helped them to 325-all out. Ajaz Patel was the standout performer claiming all 10 wickets of the Indian innings to become just the third bowler in Test history to do so.

However, New Zealand’s reply lasted just 28.1 overs as they conceded a big first-innings lead which India then took well beyond their reach after declaring their second innings on 276/7.

