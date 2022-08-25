Virginia Twin Sisters Who Married Twins Reveal Their Babies Are Genetic Brothers

Identical twin sisters in Virginia made the decision of marrying identical twin brothers. But that’s not it, their sons are cousins but also genetic brothers as well. This rare phenomenon is known as quaternary twins. It happens when identical twin females marry identical twin males and have babies at the same time. Twins Briana and Brittnay Deane, 35, who were inseparable since birth got hitched with twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers.

The couples are now parents to Jax and Jett, who were reportedly born just three months apart from each other. As the babies share the same set of DNA, they can also be identified as genetic brothers. As per the New York Post, there are only 300 other quaternary families that exist in the world at the moment. In a previous interaction with NBC, Brittany who is married to Josh Salyers and is the mom to Jett shared that their baby’s unique situation has made the families closer than ever.

In an interesting turn, the twins reportedly also share their home and bank accounts together. Their unique story that gained massive attention on social media has garnered them 221 thousand followers on Instagram. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Jeremy revealed that he feels he is a father to Jett as well. “I feel like I’m Jett’s parent and I think [Josh] feels the same way about Jax. We’re raising the kids together so it feels like just one family unit," said he. While opening up about their unique family situation Jeremey revealed that he and josh vowed to each other that they would get hitched to another set of twins. “We got lucky enough to find them, we couldn’t be happier," he concluded.

Their whirlwind of romance began when Briana and Brittany came across Josh and Jeremy at a festival for twins back in 2017. It only took the men about six months to pop the big question and they’ve remained happily married ever since. Such was the popularity of their love story that it was aired in a TLC special namely Our Twinsane wedding.

The twin sisters and brother opted for identical wedding dresses as they said ‘I do’ to each other. The ceremony took place in Twinsburg Ohio in August 2018. Two years later in August 2020, they broke the news of their pregnancies together via social media.

