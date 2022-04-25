'Virtues of Teamwork': Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Two Kids Riding One Bicycle

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares intriguing posts on his social media account. He tries to inspire and motivate his followers through various videos, many of which are often hilarious. Now, a video he recently shared on his Twitter account demonstrates cooperation, friendship, and collaboration. The video shows two youngsters paddling the same bicycle one by one. The boys could be seen balancing themselves on opposite sides of the cycle, enabling the cycle to move faster. Because of their coordination and consistency, they are able to execute this job with ease. The iconic friendship song, Yeh Dosti, from the Bollywood film Sholay can also be heard playing in the backdrop of the video. Anand Mahindra captioned the post, “Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork!”

Soon after the video was posted online, it garnered over 10 lakh views, 84,000 likes, and numerous comments praising the teamwork. One of the users noted, “Even Uber and Ola cabs would not have thought of sharing bicycles."

“True, sir. Collaboration is the key to solutions. Let's come together #SaveSoil #ConsciousPlanet, our very source of life," wrote another by tagging the businessman.

Meanwhile, there were some users who had opposing views about this video. In this regard, one user remarked, “Ek aadmi ka kaam do aadmi kar rahe," adding that it was a waste of time.

“Sir this should be about how one should not waste human resources, no? One person is enough to ride the cycle," wrote an individual.

